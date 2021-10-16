New Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh scores in Yeni Malatyaspor's win in Turkey

Benjamin Tetteh netted on his return to club action for Yeni Malatyaspor

The Black Stars debutant opened the scoring for Yeni in their victory at Adana Demirspor

It is the in-form forward's fifth goal in the Turkish super lig this season

New Black Stars forward, Benjamin Tetteh, has scored on his return to club football for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The in-form forward, who made his Ghana debut during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, opened the scoring in the 2-0 victory at Adana Demirspor.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lanky attacker is seen celebrating his fifth goal in nine matches.

The former Ghana U-20 striker broke the game's deadlock in the 36th minute after a strong start by the visitors at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu.

Yeni Malatyaspor went into the break with the advantage from the Ghanaian attacker, and maintained their composure after the break.

The visitors piled pressure on the hosts, Adana Demirspor, and after waves and waves of attack Simon Delli scored an own goal.

Benjamin Tetteh has been in top form for the Turkish club, with his performances earning him a call up to the senior national team.

His second half display for Ghana in the 3-1 win in Cape Coast, saw him start in the return league in Zimbabwe, where Black Stars won 1-0 courtesy a Thomas Partey freekick.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a good season after surpassing his total goals from last season, when he was on loan from Sparta Prague.

His run of form will be crucial for Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

