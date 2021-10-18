It was a good week for Ghanaian football as the Black Stars earned back-to-back wins in the AFCON qualifiers, with Thomas Partey seizing the moment in a home and away man of the match display.

His freekick against Zimbabwe in Harare got fans of the Black Stars, his club Arsenal and FIFA all talking. Some described him as a better freekick taker than Messi.

Teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana also made it into the best eleven signings of the summer.

Weekly Wrap: Ghana beat Zimbabwe in double header, Partey shines and Kamaldeen makes waves in Europe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @staderennais @FIFAcom

Source: Twitter

1. Ghana beat Zimbabwe

The Black Stars secured maximum points in the double header 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana defeated the Warriors 3-1 at home, with goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew. Thomas Partey scored the winner in Harare with a beautiful freekick.

2. Andre Ayew starts on the bench against Zimbabwe in Harare

Fans of the Black Stars were shocked captain Andre Ayew had to start the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe from the bench.

The 31-year-old explained after the game, he was nursing an injury that forced him to play only five minutes of the match.

3. Partey: A better freekick taker than Messi

Fans of the Black Stars went agog on Social Media, after the Arsenal man scored a spectacular freekick against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Some fans picked Partey over legendary Lionel Messi as a freekick expert. Arsenal also reacted with FIFA captioning his heroics on Twitter, with the popular phrase, "No Thomas, no party."

4. Kamaldeen Sulemana named in best XI summer signings

The Ghanaian teen sensation made the best eleven summer signing team formed by statistics firm, Whoscored.com.

He joined an elite list, which included Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea and Edin Dzeko of Inter Milan.

5. FIFA celebrates Ghana's 12th anniversary of winning the U-20 World Cup

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, FIFA reminded Ghana of the 12th anniversary of winning the U-20 World Cup on African soil.

The Black Satellites led by Andre Ayew defied all odds, played most of the final against Brazil with ten men and still defeated the South Americans on penalties to win Africa's only U-20 World Cup.

Source: Yen.com.gh