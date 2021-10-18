French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot celebrated their victory against Lille with a Ghanaian hit record

The newly promoted club shocked Lille after beating them 1-0

Clermont Foot jammed to Black Sherif's sermon sermon after the victory

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

French topflight side, Clermont Foot, celebrated their victory against Ligue 1 champions Clermont Foot by jamming to Black Sherif's second sermon.

Clermont Foot defeated Lille 1-0 on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

And in a video spotted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, the club which has a Ghanaian midfielder Salis Samed, were seen jamming to the hit record.

Clermont Foot jam to Black Sherif's second sermon after beating champions Lille. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AbdulSamedSali

Source: Twitter

In the video, Salis Abdul Samed is seen singing the chorus while his teammates responded to the popular phrase, "Kweku Frimpong di asem beba."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It was Clermont Foot's first victory in seven games and the win came as a big sigh of relief.

Clermont Foot were promoted to the topflight this season, and have endured a difficult start to their season.

Despite back-to-back win in the opening two games, the Red and Blues went through a run of seven games without success, losing 4-0 and 6-0 to PSG and Stade Rennais respectively.

But it looks like their season is about to take a huge turn around after beating the defending champions.

Vital N'Simba's 32nd minute strike was all the hosts needed to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis lasted the entire duration and has been a key cog in manager Pascal Gastien's team.

He has played in nine games out of ten Ligue matches this season for the club in the topflight.

They next play FC Nantes before ending October with a big clash against Olympique Marseille.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars forward, Benjamin Tetteh, has scored on his return to club football for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The in-form forward, who made his Ghana debut during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, opened the scoring in the 2-0 victory at Adana Demirspor.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lanky attacker is seen celebrating his fifth goal in nine matches.

Source: Yen.com.gh