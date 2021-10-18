Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Stade Rennais in their away win at FC Metz

The in-form Ghanaian winger netted his fourth goal of the season in the Ligue 1 on Sunday

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French club in the summer transfer window

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana netted his fourth goal of the season in the French Ligue 1 for Stade Rennais as they thumped FC Metz on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The 19-year-old forward was unplayable once again, causing troubles for Metz's defence as Rennais secured a 3-0 victory at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

In a video spotted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars player nutmegged a Metz defender before smashing home his side's second.

Red-hot Kamaldeen Sulemana scores in Stade Rennais' victory at FC Metz in France.

Source: Twitter

Stade Rennais were rampant in the first half, and after 24 minutes striker Gaetan Laborde broke the deadlock after connecting to a Hamari Traoré pass.

Sulemana then doubled the lead after beautifully controlling a pass from Flavien Tait, before taking on two defenders and then firing home.

And right at the stroke of half time Martin Terrier sealed victory with Rennais' third.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has now scored four goals in the French topflight since joining from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.

He played 68 minutes and had to be replaced by Lovro Majer as the game ended with the three first half goals.

The teen sensation has also scored a goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League and remains a key player for manager Bruno Genesio.

“I am satisfied with the content and the result even if I would have preferred that we score one or two more goals in the second half. We weren't killer enough to make the score worse. It's really looking for the little beast," said Rennais' manager after the game.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in statistical football website Whoscored.com's best eleven signings of the summer.

The 19-year-old joins Belgium superstar Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko as the best movers in the transfer window.

In a post on Twitter by Whoscored.com, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy graduate is listed as a midfielder in the team.

