Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey played against each other in the EPL on Monday night

Jordan Ayew provided the assist for Crystal Palace's first goal after robbing off the ball from compatriot Partey

Crystal Palace travel to the emirates to pick an important away point

Black Stars pair, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey faced off in the English Premier League as Crystal Palace engaged Arsenal on Monday night at the Emirates.

Jordan Ayew had a good game, providing the assist for Crystal Palace's opener as the Eagles returned to South London with a point in the 2-2 draw.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian duo were involved in the thick of action in an entertaining game in London.

Arsenal started the game brightly and wasted no time in taking the lead after captain Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng took advantage of a defensive mistake to slot home after 7 minutes.

Five minutes after the break, Jordan Ayew pressed high to rob off compatriot Thomas Partey the ball and find Christian Benteke, who leveled for the visitors.

Ayew was then replaced by Michael Olise in the 71st minute, and two minutes later the substitute provided the assist for Edouard Osdonne's goal to give Palace the lead.

Thomas Partey was substituted in the 81st minute as Arsenal chased the equalizer.

Hearts were then broken as Alexander Lacazette scored a 95th minute leveler to earn Arsenal a vital point at the Emirates.

Both Ayew and Partey are yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season, but have been integral to their teams.

Arsenal have not lost a game since the return of Thomas Partey from injury.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, English giants, Arsenal, have joined in praising their Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, after he scored a beautiful curling freekick in the game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfield dynamo, who was Ghana's captain on the day, snatched the winner in the 30th minute with his beautiful strike.

Arsenal took to social media, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, to celebrate the midfielder, referring to his goals against Zimbabwe.

