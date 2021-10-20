Black Queens ready for Nigeria ahead of AWCON qualifier - Coach Mercy Tagoe

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe says her team is ready for Nigeria

Ghana face the Super Falcons in the first leg of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday

The Black Queens are chasing one of the tickets for next year's AWCON

Head coach of the Black Queens, Marcy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has said her team is ready for the game against Nigeria on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The Black Queens face the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in the first leg of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday after, coach Mercy Tagoe told the Ghana Football Association media how prepared her time is for the nine-times African champions.

Black Queens ready for Nigeria in AWCON qualifier - Coach Mercy Tagoe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaWomen

Source: Twitter

“I have psyched the girls in such a way that our approach is not going to be in a rush but rather to take things in a very calm manner and play as we all know Ghana. In a nutshell we are doing well and poised for the game tomorrow. We are also pleading with Ghanaians to support us in prayers," she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Black Queens are chasing a ticket to next year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations as the quest for a first elusive title continues.

Ghana have been close twice in the past, losing both finals to the same opponent, Nigeria.

Nigeria were champions when Ghana hosted the competition two years ago, with the Black Queens suffering an early exit.

Coach Mercy Tagoe has her full squad for the game but defender Philicity Asuako has been ruled out of the game due to sickness.

The team will play Nigeria in the second leg on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the female senior national team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have touched down in the Nigerian city of Lagos ahead of their Africa Women Cup of Nation qualifier.

The Black Queens will be engaging the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first leg of the AWCON qualifier on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was spotted at the Mohammed Murtala Airport before they moved to their hotel.

Source: Yen