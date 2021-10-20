Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has praised goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingston

The Serbian trainer gave him credit for scouting new goalie Jojo Wollacot

The Swindon Town goalkeeper impressed in the games against Zimbabwe

Head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, has lavished praises on former goalkeeper Richard Kingston for spotting new talent Jojo Wollacot.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper was invited to the senior national team for the first time on the recommendation of Ricard Kingston, and he excelled in the back-to-back game against Zimbabwe.

In an interview with Ghanafa.org, Milovan Rajevac revealed the ex-Ghana number one suggested Wollacot to him before the game in Cape Coast.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac praises Richard Kingston for scouting new goalkeeper. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"It was the work of Richard Kingston because he did the scouting work and he suggested this goal keeper to me and I watched many videos of him and the decision was made to include him in the squad and when he came, he proved himself and got the chance which he used very well," said the Serbian trainer.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Bristol-born goalkeeper gave a good account of himself with some brilliant saves in the 3-1 win against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast.

Wollacot also kept a clean sheet in the return leg against the Warriors at the Zimbabwe national park in Harare.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form since joining Swindon Town in the summer transfer window, where he has managed to keep four clean sheets in eleven games.

He returned to the post on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 as Swindon defeated Sutton 2-1 at the Borough Sports group. He only conceded from a penalty, which was converted by Harry Beautyman.

Swindon have not lost a game in their last five matches and climb to third on the English League Two table.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, says it is a dream come true after making his debut for the senior national team in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The 25-year-old was selected to start the game ahead of regular second choice shot stopper Richard Ati Zigi as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Cape Coast stadium.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the England-born goalie expressed delight in making his first appearance for the West African country.

Source: Yen Newspaper