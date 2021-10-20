Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is reliving through the past after posting an old video of himself drumming and singing

The footballer is noted for his love for music when he is not playing

In a post on social media, Gyan shared a video of himself having a good time

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has shared an old video of himself drumming and singing as he live through the past.

Asamoah Gyan has never hidden his love for music and in one of those rare moment, he showed how he channels his free time into the art.

In a video posted on Instagram by the ex-Ghana skipper, Gyan is seen showing his skills behind the drums and microphone.

Throwback video of Asamoah Gyan showing his drumming skills pops up. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaoffical

Source: Twitter

In the past Gyan has had records with several talented musicians, including Castro, Kofi Kinata and Stonebouy.

He also spends time doing live band music with his Baby Jet Musical Band.

Asamoah Gyan is revered in Ghana for his outstanding contribution in football, and remains the country's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances.

He returned to the Ghana Premier League last season after 17 years abroad with several clubs.

He started his career with Liberty Professionals un Ghana before traveling to abroad to play for Udinese, Modenna, Stade Rennais and Sunderland in Europe.

He moved to Asia, where he featured for Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai and NorthEast United FC.

Last season, he played for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities but injuries hampered his career with the club.

The 35-year-old is yet to hang his boots and has also revealed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the Nations Cup next year.

He remains Africa's leading scorer at the World Cup with six goals from three tournaments.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamaoh Gyan, has plans of becoming a coach when he finally decides to hang his boots at the end of his playing career.

Asamoah Gyan has started working on getting his badges as he makes sure he does not get out of football completely.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, with 51 international goals, told Tv3 Sports in an interview about his ambitions of staying in the game.

Source: Yen News