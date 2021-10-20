Newcastle sit 19th in the Premier League after their latest defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

That was Bruce’s first and only match in charge of the Magpies under new ownership

Bruce won just 28.9% of his matches at Newcastle United, the lowest win % he has had at any club in his entire managerial career

Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the club’s £305m takeover by Saudi Arabia owners was confirmed.

Manager Steve Bruce had the lowest win percentage of his managerial career at Newcastle. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Bruce took charge of his 1000th game as manager in the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 17 in what was his first and only game in charge of the Tyneside club under new owners.

The latest development was confirmed on the Newcastle club website.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” Steve Bruce, 60, said as per the club website.

"This is a club with incredible support, and i hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond." Bruce said as per the club website.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

Newcastle also confirmed Graeme Jones would be in charge of the club on interim basis for their trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bruce took over from Rafa Benitez at the St James’ Park in 2019 and guided the Magpies to 13th and 12th place finishes in the Premier League.

His closest attempt at silverware during his time as Newcastle boss was when he guided the side to the quarter-final of both the FA and Carabao Cup.

Notably, the former Hull City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa boss endured his worst win percentage as Newcastle boss, only winning 28.9% of matches.

Speculation of Steve Bruce’s future at Newcastle were at an all-time high, especially after it came to light that the club had new owners.

At the start of October, it was announced that The Saudia Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) now owns 80 per cent of the club.

