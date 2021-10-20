“Superheroes”: PSG’s Neymar shares pic hanging out with the legendary Ronaldinho

Paris St Germain star Neymar has just dropped a hot snap as he relaxed with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho

The PSG forward, Neymar, seems to idolise the retired dribbling wizard, Ronaldinho, as they recently reunited in France

Looking at their overall records, the former midfielder has scored 33 goals out of 97 matches while Neymar has 70 strikes out of 115 appearances

Ronaldinho is one of the greatest footballers in Brazil and he recently had a moment with Paris St Germain star, Neymar. The two footballing giants spent some time in an unidentified location but possibly in France.

The stunning image has definitely grabbed the attention of many football fans from all over the globe. Known as Neymar, he is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior in full and he was born 29 years ago in the State of Sao Paulo in Brazil. The skilful player has also featured for top teams such as Barcelona and Santos.

On the other hand, commonly known as Ronaldinho, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira is a legend and recently met the dribbling wizard in Paris.

Sports fans are now sharing their reactions to the post and YEN.com.gh takes a look. The PSG forward headed online to share a short caption, suggesting he was dribbled.

“Ih, foi driblado.”

Neymar has shared a stunning pic with Ronaldinho.

The post reads:

@Memphisdepay said:

“Superheroes.”

@Brunoagnello said:

“Can you add how many dribbles you have together? Hahaha.”

@Nariko_Hairstyle said:

“The photo is still loading here, I can't see it's so heavy.”

@Lucastelef said:

“Kings!”

YEN.com.gh looks at the duo, Neymar and Ronaldinho’s records for Brazil

The two South Americans have featured for their country on many occasions and bagged historical trophies. Having retired back in 2018, Ronaldinho also played for European clubs such as AC Milan and PSG. In his overall career for the former World Cup winners, he scored 33 goals out of 97 matches.

For Neymar, he is still featuring for the nation and has already netted 70 goals from 115 appearances for his country. However, he recently announced that he will retire after the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Panic in Brazil as Neymar discloses when he will retire from international football in a stunning revelation

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh posted that Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain has explained that he will do all his best to help Brazil win the 2022 World Cup claiming that the tournament scheduled for Qatar would be his last.

There is no doubt about the fact that Neymar is one of the best forwards in the world and the former Barcelona star has made 114 appearances for Brazil since making his debut in 2010.

During the 2014 World Cup hosted by Brazil, Neymar was among the Brazilian players who featured and he also represented his country at the 2018 edition in Russia.

