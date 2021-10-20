Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has been in Italy monitoring Ghanaian players

The Serbian trainer watched midfielder Edmund Addo in the UCL match against Inter Milan

Edmund Addo played a part in Sheriff Tiraspol's defeat to the Italian champions

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, traveled to Italy to watch in-form midfielder Edmund Addo in the UEFA Champions League game between Sheriff Tiraspol and Inter Milan.

The midfielder has hogged the headlines for his outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League with the Moldovan club.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Milovan Rajevac met the midfielder as he prepares to announce his team for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Milovan Rajevac travels to Italy to watch new sensation Edmund Addo in UCL game against Inter. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Ghanasoccernet

Earlier this month, Milovan Rajevac gave the player a late invite but his club, Sheriff Tiraspol did not release him.

The Serbian training is building a team that is capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nation's next year as well as qualify for the World Cup.

The technical team of the Black Stars believe the 21-year-old will be a good addition to the team.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Addo played 75 minutes as Tiraspol lost to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal and Stephan De Vrij scored for the Italians with Sebastian Thill getting a consolation for the visitors.

It is the club's first defeat in the UEFA Champions League this season and are currently joint top with Real Madrid in Group D.

Edmund Addo has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season for the club.

He joined Sheriff Tiraspol from Slovakian club FK Senica and has already become an instant hero at the club.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian youngster, Edmund Addo, enjoyed an amazing night of European football after starring for Moldovan club, Sheriff Tiraspol, in their stunning victory over Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration as Tiraspol secured a historic 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night to continue their fairytale campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian midfielder and his Sheriff Tiraspol are seen celebrating the mammoth victory.

