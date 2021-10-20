Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send an encouraging message ahead of Manchester United's next match

The Red Devils will be facing Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League and will be looking for nothing less than three points

Social media users all over the world were inspired by Ronaldo's post and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for the UEFA Champions League and took to social media to get his followers hyped up. Manchester United will be taking on Atalanta on Wednesday evening and the Red Devils will be looking for three points to survive their group.

The bubbly Portuguese international posted a snap of himself celebrating a goal and captioned the post:

"Our time is coming! We have to show what we are made of and the Champions League is the perfect competition to prove ourselves to the world. No excuses! Let’s go! #MUFC"

Manchester United are currently third in their Champions League group and are looking to get int the knockout stages of the competition. They may have a point to prove after they lost to Leicester City in the English Premier League.

Ronaldo's post definitely got the fans excited and his post received over 7 million likes on Instagram. Check out some of the comments below:

facebookapp commented:

"This man will lead Manchester United to the top of the Champions League."

adidas359 said:

"United is not bad but I hope they don't meet Bayern, PSG or City."

ismailove190 commented:

"If Solskjaer stays as Man United's coach, you will achieve nothing."

ari.nugraha123 said:

"Cheers Cristiano. Don't listen to people who underestimate you! We just have to prove it!"

nba.busted.__ commented:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, if you don't score, give Cavani his number back."

Cristiano Ronaldo splashes GHC 70 million on a brand new ride

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed £8.5million (about GHC 70 million) on a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci.

Ronaldo already boasts an incredible collection of cars, with Mirror UK reporting the Man United ace is believed to be a huge lover of luxury cars.

According to German outlet Bild, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now ordered the stunning Bugatti as he looks to add it to his array of top rides.

Mirror UK claims the German publication made an inquiry with the Italian car manufacturer if indeed the United ace had made the purchase but they were unable to comment.

