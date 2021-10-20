Ghana's Black Queens lost their AWCON qualifier first leg game against Nigeria

The Black Queens were beaten 2-0 by the Super Falcons in Lagos

Ghana will host the same opponents on Sunday with a place at the AWCON in Morocco at stake

The senior national female team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have been beaten by the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier.

The nine-times African champions proved too strong for their West African rivals as two first half goals from Uche Kanu gave Nigeria the advantage.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Uche Kanu is seen celebrating her goals against the Black Queens at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos.

AWCON Qualifier: Black Queens suffer first leg defeat in Lagos against Nigeria. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

The Black Queens return to Ghana for the second leg of the qualifier on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Nigeria dominated the opening exchanges in the match but the first real chance fell to Atletico Madrid star Raseedat Ajibade, whose effort was save by Ghana goalie Fafali Dumehasi.

Few minutes later, Nigeria had the breakthrough after Kanu headed home a cross from Francisca Ordega.

Uche Kanu doubled her tally six minutes later after another header from a corner kick.

The Nigerians went into the break with a two goal advantage but Ghana came out strong in the second half, dominating the game.

Despite the team's fair share of possession, Nigeria came close through Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala in the 69th minute, but her effort was feeble.

Ghana nearly pulled one back but the Super Falcons had their goalkeeper to thank for some incredible saves in the final minutes of the game.

The two sides meet again on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium with the winner advancing to the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the Black Queens, Marcy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has said her team is ready for the game against Nigeria on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The Black Queens face the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in the first leg of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday after, coach Mercy Tagoe told the Ghana Football Association media how prepared her time is for the nine-times African champions.

Source: Yen News