FIFA Rankings: Ghana climb up one place in October after Zimbabwe victories

The Black Stars are up one place in the FIFA Coca-Cola rankings

The team moved to 52nd place for the month of October

Ghana won both games in the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana, have moved a place up in the Coca-Cola FIFA Rankings for the month of October after back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars moved from the 53rd position to 52 following the home and away win against the Warriors in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In the release for the month of October by FIFA, Ghana made the leap but maintained their seventh position on the African rankings.

The Black Stars beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast before traveling to Harare to beat the same side 1-0 in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Belgium maintained their place at the top of the rankings and are closely followed by Brazil.

"October 2021 was a busy month in international football, with qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, friendlies, and the final rounds of the UEFA Nations League all on the agenda. A total of 160 fixtures were played, the impact of which can be seen on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking," wrote FIFA on their official website.

"Brazil remain second but are breathing down the neck of Belgium, just 12 points behind. England, meanwhile, drop two places to fifth."

Senegal leads the way in Africa followed by North Africans, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

Nigeria comes in fifth on the continent before Egypt and then Ghana.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, has demonstrated immense joy after Ghana defeated Zimbabwe home and away to collect all six points in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 30-year-old US-based defender played both games, lasting the entire duration as the Black Stars showed strong defensive display against the Warriors.

Mensah took to Twitter to express his excitement as he prepares to leave for the United States to rejoin his club, Columbus Crew.

