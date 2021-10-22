Paul Pogba came on as a 66th minute substitute helping Manchester United defeat Atalanta in the Champions League

Immediately after the game, the Frenchman was spotted with Nigerian celebrities Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest as well as members of the 30BG crew

Hours later, the Frenchman was lucky to have escaped serious damage to his £300k-worth Rolls Royce

A £300,000-worth Rolls Royce owned by Manchester United ace Paul Pogba was almost destroyed on Wednesday night, as a tree fell inches away from the car, SunSport reports.

The midfielder came on as a substitute to help the Red Devils claim a sensational comeback in their 3-2 win over Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League.

Pogba was later spotted with Nigerian celebrities Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest as well as some members of the 30BG crew lounging in the VVIP section of the Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba in his Rolls Royce. Photo: National Sports Link

The Frenchman who might feel disappointed having started the match from the bench will heave a sigh of relief when his Rolls Royce avoided a falling tree by the whiskers.

His wife Maria Zulay Salaues took to Instagram to share a picture of the car parked in the driveway of their Cheshire mansion of £2.9million.

The exotic ride was lying just few inches from the fallen tree and Salaues added the caption:

"This happened last night" along with a shocked emoji.

Daily Star are reporting that Greater Manchester has been hit by fierce winds and a mini tornado this week, causing chaos in the area.

A Met Office forecaster estimated that gusts have even been reaching speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, resulting in broken fences, debris and fallen trees throughout the week.

Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest dine with Pogba, Bailly

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrities Davido and some members of his 30BG crew as well as celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, were spotted dining with Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly.

Exotic cuisines were served as the ‘pals’ enjoyed their meal on a night Manchester United improved their chances of qualifying from the group stage.

The football stars seemed to enjoy Cubana's company as they were all pictured smiling with him, he also promised to bring them down to Asaba, Nigeria for an event this December.

How Manchester United came from two goals down to win 3-2

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's 81st minute header was all Manchester United needed to complete their dramatic comeback win over Atalanta at Old Trafford.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral gave the visitors the lead in the 15th and 28th minutes respectively.

But that was not enough to earn them a win as a goal each from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo helped the home team turn the game entirely around.

