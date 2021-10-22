Manchester United on Wednesday night came from two goals down to beat Italian side Atalanta in Champions League

The Old Trafford fans were happy with how Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner fews minutes to end the game

Manager Ole Solskjaer will now be planning for the next game against Liverpool which is a Premier League tie

Manchester United have set new Champions League landmark following their win over Italian giants Atalanta in which Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner.

Wednesday night, October 20, was an incredible day for all Manchester United fans and the win over Atalanta also eased the pressure on embattled manager Ole Solskjaer.

The visitors to the surprise of all Manchester United fans took the lead twice at Old Trafford as they scored two goals, but the Red Devils came back with goals from Marcus Rashford and Maguire before getting the winner through Ronaldo.

And according to the report on Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal meant Man United came from 2-0 down at half-time in the Champions League at Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

As things stand now, Manchester United are now topping Group F in the Champions League and the Red Devils' fans are confident of them securing a move to the knockout stages.

