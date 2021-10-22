Barcelona are reportedly planning to make a move for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe next summer

The 22-year-old will run out of contract with his current club PSG at the end of the ongoing campaign

Los Blancos are leading the race for the signature of the 2018 World Cup winner having tried last summer but failed

Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent next summer after refusing to commit his future to the Paris-based Ligue 1 outfit.

The Frenchman has now been linked with a move to a number of top clubs with Real Madrid leading the race for his signature.

But a twist of event has now seen Barcelona reportedly showing interest in the teenage FIFA World Cup winner on a free transfer next June despite their huge debt.

Kylian Mbappe celebrating with Lionel Messi during Champions League victory over Leipzig Photo by Matthias Hangst.

The Catalans are owing over £1 billion and that was why they couldn't extend Lionel Messi's deal at Camp Nou in August as reported by Daily Mail quoting Spanish publication AS.

Going for a highly-paid star could further plunge them into deeper financial trouble despite asking most of their players, if not all to take pay cut before the current season kicked off a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Mbappe will be able to sign a pre-contract with whichever club he chooses to join from PSG after the expiration of his deal at the Parc Des Princes.

The publication claimed that the Catalans are optimistic their books will show there is room for them to make a landmark signing when the summer transfer window opens.

What Barca president Laporta said

Club president Joan Laporta in August during an event in August said:

"As of March 21, 2021, the debt was €1.35bn. The situation is dramatic, but we have good news. The strategic plan based on our credibility and experience, on the assets that Barca have, makes this situation temporary.

"I think that in a couple of years, the club’s economy will be healthy. We are not scared at all. We are highly motivated and positive and morale is high. It’s a big challenge but we are capable of overcoming it."

Barcelona will battle Real Madrid this weekend in the first El Clasico.

Where will Kylian Mbappe going next

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has disclosed that he actually told the club's chiefs that he wanted to leave in July after being seriously linked with move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The France international is currently spending his fourth season at Paris Saint-Germain and he is one of the most reliable players at PSG at the moment.

Before the summer transfer window closed, Real Madrid were said to have made some offers in their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe which Paris Saint-Germain turned down.

