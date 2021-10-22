Stade Rennais fans have found a new star

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has become the toast of fans since joining in the summer

His performances has since him gradually build a cult hero status at the French club

Stade Rennais winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is gradually building a cult hero status after fans of the French club hanged the flag of Ghana to show appreciation for his contributions to the team.

The 19-year-old has been in devastating form for Stade Rennais since joining from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.

In photos posted on Twitter, the flag of Ghana was boldly hanged in the stands by supporters of the club.

Stade Rennais fans hang Ghana flag at stadium in appreciation of new star Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Source: Twitter

The teen sensation featured for Stade Rennais on Thursday night in the UEFA Europa Conference league as they defeated Mura 2-1 in Slovenia to keep their place at the top of Group G.

He has scored five goals in all competitions for the club, including four in the Ligue 1.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has also made the team of the week in France four times.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been a key member of the Black Stars since making his debut last year, and played a part in the back to back victories against Zimbabwe.

His manager at the French club, Bruno Genesio has extoled the qualities of the youngster.

"This is typically his characteristics: he is enthusiastic, carefree, runs fast, deadly," Genesio told the club's official website.

"He gives us a lot of pleasure, and he is pleasant to lead because he always comes to training with a smile to work. He has a lot of freshness, he is 19 years old and has made an incredible start to the season."

