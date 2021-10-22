Icardi and his wife were involved in a public spat over the striker’s philandering ways

His wife Wanda wiped him off social media, although Icardi’s social media activity suggests they might be back together

Regardless, the Argentine is unwilling to resume training with PSG until some of his demands to his estranged wife are met

Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi has issued four demands to his wife Wanda Nara if he is to resume training with his club.

Icardi and Wanda Nara's relationship drama has played out in the public.

The couple has made headlines over the past week after it emerged that Wanda asked for a divorce after Icardi allegedly had an affair with Argentinian model Maria Eugenia Suarez.

Icardi’s wife has since wiped him off from her Instagram and while reports claims the couple is back together, things might not be going too well.

According to Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre, speaking on TV show Los Angeles de la Manana, Icardi , who is at risk of losing out on his lucrative contract at PSG, has made demands which include having Wanda delete her social media accounts.

But before she deletes the accounts, Icardi allegedly wants his wife to post a photo of the family ‘to silence the rumours’.

The third condition is Icardi wants his wife to work exclusively as his agent and not take any other jobs.

For the final condition, the striker wants his wife to never fly out on his private jet without him.

Icardi has been on a wild spree on social media as he recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including stakeholders of his career, only leaving out his wife Wanda.

In addition, the striker has been posting images of himself and his wife to suggest they are back together with Wanda also doing the same on Thursday, October 21.

At the moment, Wanda has more than 9 million followers on Instagram.

Wanda was previously married to Icardi’s former team-mate Maxi Lopez but left the former Barcelona striker for the much younger Icardi.

Messi fallout with Icardi

Meanwhile, even if Wanda Nara somehow agrees to the terms of Icardi’s demands, the striker’s PSG career could still be in doubt as reports claim he has had a major falling out with superstar Lionel Messi.

El Nacional reports that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a tense relationship with Icardi and it is beginning to cause a divide in Mauricio Pochettino’s dressing room.

