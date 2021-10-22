Arsenal star Thomas Partey is reportedly dating the gorgeous Gifty Boakye

Gifty Boakye is a model from Ghana and was recently nominated for an award

The beautiful Gifty Boakye shares her stunning photos on Instagram

Thomas Partey might be keeping his love life obscure but his relationship with glam queen and model Gifty Boakye can't be left under the radar.

The Arsenal star has reportedly been dating the beautiful Gifty Boakye, who is student and model in his native Ghana.

Boakye is also an entrepreneur with most of her business based in the United States.

Gifty Boakye: Meet the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Thomas Partey who is also a model.

Source: Instagram

The glamorous Ms Gifty Boakye has shared several of her photos on her Instagram pages.

The pair have been dating for a while now and she even gave a hint of the player's move to England, when he was about joining Arsenal last year.

Gifty Blakye began modeling at the age of 16 and has her own clothing line, NVTive. Her work with NVTive is regarded as one of the fast rising businesses by a young model.

The beauty queen has modeled with some top clothing companies in Ghana, including Woodin. She has been spotted on some of their billboards across the country.

Ms Boakye also loves to give back to society as she does several philanthropic works in the country. Her love for charity works is shared with her boyfriend, Partey.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Thomas Partey might look calm and quite on the outside, but the Ghana and Arsenal star is no stranger to living the best life as he drives some of the most luxurious cars and enjoys holidaying at the best spots.

Before his move to Arsenal, not much was known about his private life, especially for a boy from Odumase Krobo trying to make it big on the football's grande stages.

In photos posted on Instagram by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is obvious the 27-year-old enjoys the luxurious life of people living on his wage bracket.

