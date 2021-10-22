South Africans wanted Suarez arrested after the 2010 World Cup - Patrice Motsepe

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has revealed that South Africans wanted Luis Suarez detained after the World Cup in 2010

Luis Suarez's hand ball on the line prevented a goal bound effort from the Black Stars

Ghana lost the quarter finals of the World Cup on penalties to Uruguay in 2010

Confederation of African Football President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has jokingly revealed that South Africans wanted Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez detained after the World Cup.

Luis Suarez is fondly remembered for his role in preventing Ghana reaching the semi finals of the World Cup in 2010.

Dr Motsepe, who is in Ghana on a two day working visit, meet Ghanaian sports journalist at the FA secretariat on Thursday, where he shared the feeling in South Africa on that famous day.

South Africans wanted Suarez detained after the 2010 World Cup - Patrice Motsepe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

“They [the fans] were saying that when the World Cup ended in 2010 in South Africa, they said they were going to ask the defense minister not to allow Suarez to leave the country because that was a clear goal,” Dr. Motsepe said.

Luis Suarez stopped Ghana and Africa from reaching a first FIFA World Cup semi final.

Although, he stopped the ball from entering the net with his hands, the referee awarded the Black Stars a penalty which was missed by Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana went on to lose the game on penalties after misses from John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah.

The result on that day could have been different if there was VAR, according to the South African business mogul.

“If there was VAR they would have said that was not a penalty but a goal. We believed that God had planned something for both Ghana and Africa," said Dr Motsepe.

“Ghana had the most unique talented team at that time and we were very ambitious that Ghana was going to go all the way,” he added.

Dr Motsepe was guest of honour at the Youth Conekt Africa Summit in Accra on Thursday.

