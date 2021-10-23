Thomas Partey scored his first Arsenal goal in the game against Aston Villa

The Ghana international opened his goal-scoring account with a first-half header

Aston defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at the Emirates

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has netted his maiden Arsenal goal in the English Premier League as the Gunners defeated Aston Villa on Friday night.

The 28-year-old rose above the Villa defenders to meet an Emile Rowe Smith corner with his head and give Arsenal the lead after 23 minutes.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, an ecstatic in seen celebrating his first goal with a jump and a fist in the air.

Thomas Partey's first league goal helps Arsenal gun down Aston Villa. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Arsenal

Partey's goal set the tone for a good night for the London side as captain Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng doubled the lead at the stroke of half time.

Emile Rowe Smith, who created the former Atletico Madrid player's goal, then netted Arsenal's third ten minutes after the break.

Villa managed to pull one back with eight minutes left after Jacob Ramsey scored.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think it was the right moment to have it and I'm very happy," Thomas Partey is quoted as saying after the game by Goal.com.

Meanwhile, his manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with the midfield dynamo's performance and admitted that it has been long time coming.

"Yes because he’s be chasing it for a long time, and he could have scored another two to be fair. I’m very happy for him, I think he enjoyed that moment in front of our supporters and I’m happy for him," he told Arsenal.com.

The Gunners are yet to lose a game since Partey returned from injury.

