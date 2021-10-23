Jurgen Klopp has rated both Mohammed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo as world-class players ahead of Man United vs Liverpool this weekend

According to Klopp, Ronaldo has the edge on his right and in the air, but Salah has better left-foot than the Man United star

Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine appearances for Man United while Salah has recorded 12 goals and four assists in 11 appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the similarities between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his side's trip to Old Trafford to face Man United on Sunday, October 24.

Ronaldo and Salah have both been in good forms for their respective clubs and both are expected to have significant impacts on Sunday's game.

Klopp says Salah’s left foot is better but Cristiano Ronaldo is better in the air. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA

Source: Getty Images

While Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign being the only team yet to lose this season, Man United have struggled with their performances in recent games.

The Red Devils had Ronaldo to thank as his late winner against Atalanta in the Champions League helped his side end a run of three games without a win.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's showdown, Klopp was asked about the between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah in the pre-match press conference, Goal.com, and Sky Sports report.

He said: "Why should we compare? Both are world-class. I would say Mo's left foot is better, Cristiano may be better in the air and with his right foot. Speed-wise, both are quick and desperate to score goals but I'm not too interested in comparing, sorry."

Ahead of this mouthwatering fixture, Liverpool are currently second in the table, one point off leaders Chelsea, while the Red Devils occupy sixth place.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine appearances for Manchester United across all competitions while Salah has recorded 12 goals and four assists in 11 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

