Cristiano Ronaldo says he has been brought back to Manchester United to score goals and use his experience

The 36-year-old wants his teammates to make sacrifices for the team so they can overturn their poor run in the Premier League

Ronaldo however admitted Man United will need time to gel following his signing and that of Sancho and Varane at the beginning of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo has called for sacrifice from his teammates to help Man United upturn their recent poor form in the Premier League.

However, the 36-year-old was quick to admit that Man United still need time to gel following the arrival of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and himself at the beginning of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Man United teammates to make sacrifices. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo made this known in an interview with Sky Sports as he spoke ahead of Man United big clash against Liverpool this weekend.

Despite a bright start to the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have suffered a poor run of form which has seen them fail to pick up a win in their last three Premier League fixtures.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

They now sit in the 6th position on the Premier League table and are already five points off leaders Chelsea after eight games.

But Ronaldo believes his experience, as well as goals, can help Man United turnaround their domestic struggles.

He said: "We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester (United) do a few changes; they buy me, they buy (Raphael) Varane and (Jadon) Sancho.

"The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible.

"I don't speak only about my individual stuff, I put the collective in the first place. To win things as a collective, it's easier to win individual stuff, I still think it's possible.

"Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club… my role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game.

"If everyone is thinking like that, sacrifice for the team, I think we will be a better team. We have fantastic supporters behind us, fantastic stadium, fantastic team, so we have to carry on like that."

Ronaldo urges Man United teammates not to give up after their Champions League win over Atalanta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh. reported that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his teammates not to give up after their Champions League win over Atalanta.

The 36-year-old scored the winning goal as Man United came from two goals down to beat Serie A side Atalanta 3-2.

Ronaldo took to social media to express satisfaction while trying to boost the confidence of his colleagues.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men currently sit at the summit of the Group F table with six points after three games and they will hope to maintain the momentum all through the group stage.

Ronaldo has scored three goals in three Champions League appearances this campaign and with his form, he has the chance to score more before the season ends.

Source: Yen.com.gh