Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly slammed his teammates after their poor display against Atalanta in the Champions League

Manchester United were trailing by 2-0 at halftime courtesy of a goal each from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral

The Red Devils fought back and scored three second-half goals to win 3-2 as Rashford, Maguire and Ronaldo were among the scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly got angry with his Man United teammates after going two goals behind during the Champions League fixture against Atalanta, Sport Bible.

It is understood that the Portuguese superstar did not take things easy when the players got into the dressing room after trailing by 2-0.

Mario Pasalic had silenced the fans at Old Trafford in the 15th minute before Merih Demiral scored the second eight minutes later from a corner kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his teammates for the poor first-half performance against Atalanta and rallied back to score three goals. Photo by Ash Donelon

What Ronaldo reportedly told his teammates at halftime

Going into the break after the first 45 minutes, a United source told The Sun:

“Cristiano addressed the whole team and told them that the performance was unacceptable.

“He asked if they were not ashamed and said this was not how Manchester United perform in front of their own fans. He told them they needed to win the game and, if they didn’t, they might not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.”

United's dramatic comeback against Atalanta

The Red Devils pulled one back through Marcus Rashford and the comeback was complete when Harry Maguire tucked home his effort from the 18-yard box with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Ronaldo then headed home the winner in the 81st minute to give United a hard-earned win over the Serie A side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now moved to the top of Group F as they are set to take on the Serie A side in a reverse fixture in two weeks' time.

Ronaldo's message to man United fans ahead of Premier League fixture against Liverpool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has called for sacrifice from his teammates to help Man United upturn their recent poor form in the Premier League.

However, the 36-year-old was quick to admit that Man United still need time to gel following the arrival of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and himself at the beginning of the season.

Ronaldo made this known in an interview with Sky Sports as he spoke ahead of Man United big clash against Liverpool this weekend.

Despite a bright start to the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have suffered a poor run of form which has seen them fail to pick up a win in their last three Premier League fixtures.

