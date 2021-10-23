PSG Star Mbappe makes Intimidating Gesture to RB Leipzig Players before their Champions League Clash
- Kylian Mbappe was the centre of attention when Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig players lined up before the Champions League clash
- The France international made a laughable gesture while both teams stood opposite each other before getting on the pitch
- The Ligue 1 giants came out victorious with Mbappe and Lionel Messi's brace making the difference in the entertaining 3-2 scoreline
Kylian Mbappe proved he has a funny character outside the pitch after he was spotted making a gesture before Paris Saint-Germain's clash with RB Leipzig, Instagram.
Mbappe's funny dressing room gesture
As the teams were lined up in the hallway at Parc des Princes, the Frenchman was spotted making a gesture as if he was scared of something.
The 22-year-old was seen by a Leipzig player as the France international saw the funny side of his behaviour before walking into the field.
Summary of PSG vs RB Leipzig
The talented youngster put his side ahead after nine minutes to send the fans at the stadium into rapturous celebrations.
However, the Bundesliga side proved they were no pushovers as they equalized through Andre Silva and in the second half they dramatically took the lead through Nordi Mukiele.
The Parisians fought back as Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined to score the equalizer at 2-2 in the 67th minute.
Messi completed his brace after PSG were awarded a penalty as the Argentine applied a calm finish to give his side their second in the group.
Man City defeated Club Brugge to remain in second place while Leipzig are winless from three matches after the first round of matches.
Barcelona join Real Madrid for the signature of Mbappe
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent next summer after refusing to commit his future to the Paris-based Ligue 1 outfit.
The Frenchman has now been linked with a move to a number of top clubs with Real Madrid leading the race for his signature.
But a twist of the event has now seen Barcelona reportedly showing interest in the teenage FIFA World Cup winner on a free transfer next June despite their huge debt.
The Catalans are owing over £1 billion and that was why they couldn't extend Lionel Messi's deal at Camp Nou in August as reported by Daily Mail quoting Spanish publication AS.
