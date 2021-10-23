Chelsea Vs Norwich City: Mount Scores Hat-trick as Blues Win by 7-0
- Mason Mount produced a five-star performance as Chelsea demolished Norwich City by 7-0 in a Premier League fixture
- The Blues recorded a comfortable win over the newly-promoted side in a one-sided fixture played at Stamford Bridge
- Thomas Tuchel's men remain top of the table after recording seven wins from nine matches with a loss and a draw
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Chelsea recorded their easiest of the Premier League campaign following their 7-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues cemented their place at the top of the table regardless of the outcome of Manchester United's clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Summary of the game
It took only just eight minutes to get their noses in front as Mason Mount opened his body to shoot into the net from a Jorginho's pass. 1-0 it was.
Ronaldo sends important message to Man United players after dramatic Champions League win over Atalanta
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Callum Hudson-Odoi netted the second ten minutes later as a brilliant through ball from Matteo Kovacic was met by the winger, and he finished off the move with ease to make it 2-0.
Three minutes before the break, Reece James lashed on to a through ball from Mason Mount to put the ball beyond Tim Krul to register Chelsea's third.
Kovacic provided another assist as he produced an excellent through pass to Ben Chilwell who angled his shot in Krul's left-hand corner to make it 4-0.
Max Aaron turned in the ball into the back of his own net two minutes after the hour mark to make it 5-0.
Mount completed his brace from a spot-kick after his penalty was initially saved by Krul but the referee ordered it to be retaken. 6-0 it was.
The England international completed his hat-trick after combining with Rueben Loftus-Cheek to slide with the last touch to make it 7-0.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh