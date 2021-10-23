Mason Mount produced a five-star performance as Chelsea demolished Norwich City by 7-0 in a Premier League fixture

The Blues recorded a comfortable win over the newly-promoted side in a one-sided fixture played at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel's men remain top of the table after recording seven wins from nine matches with a loss and a draw

Chelsea recorded their easiest of the Premier League campaign following their 7-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues cemented their place at the top of the table regardless of the outcome of Manchester United's clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea destroy Norwich City by 7-0 at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Summary of the game

It took only just eight minutes to get their noses in front as Mason Mount opened his body to shoot into the net from a Jorginho's pass. 1-0 it was.

Callum Hudson-Odoi netted the second ten minutes later as a brilliant through ball from Matteo Kovacic was met by the winger, and he finished off the move with ease to make it 2-0.

Three minutes before the break, Reece James lashed on to a through ball from Mason Mount to put the ball beyond Tim Krul to register Chelsea's third.

Kovacic provided another assist as he produced an excellent through pass to Ben Chilwell who angled his shot in Krul's left-hand corner to make it 4-0.

Max Aaron turned in the ball into the back of his own net two minutes after the hour mark to make it 5-0.

Mount completed his brace from a spot-kick after his penalty was initially saved by Krul but the referee ordered it to be retaken. 6-0 it was.

The England international completed his hat-trick after combining with Rueben Loftus-Cheek to slide with the last touch to make it 7-0.

