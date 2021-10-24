Man United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has affirmed that his role is to win games and score goals

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner admits he has some defensive obligations but insisted that he knows when the team needs help at the back

Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine games since his made his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle last month

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be distracted by those criticising his defensive contributions to Manchester United ahead of their clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old re-joined the Red Devils from Juventus about two months ago - over one decade after leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

He announced his return with a brace on his second debut for the club against Newcastle United on September, and has since then scored six goals in nine appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks during Man United's Champions Leafue dramatic against Atalanta earlier this month. Photo by Naomi Baker

But, that seems not enough for some quarters have criticised him for his defensive effort and the Portuguese has told his critics that he knows what he's doing as reported by GOAL.

What Cristiano Ronaldo told his critics

"I know when the team needs my help defensively. But my role in the club is to win, help the team to win and to score goals – [the defensive side] is part of my job.

"The people who don’t want to see that is because they don’t like me but to be honest I’m 36, I win everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me?

"I sleep good at night. I go to my bed with my conscience very good. Keep going with that because I will still close mouths and win things."

Ronaldo also admitted that criticism is part of the game, hence, the reason those people are speaking ill about him in spite of his age and achievement.

"Criticism is part of the business. I’m not worried about that. And I see it as a good thing, to be honest. If they worry about me or they speak about me, it’s because they know my potential and value in football still.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from international football

