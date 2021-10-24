The Premier League title race is gathering momentum with Chelsea, Man City, and Liverpool leading the pack

With nine matches already played, the Blues are topping the standings with 22 points, with their nig 7-0 win over Norwich cementing their place at the summit

Man City, who are looking to defend the title are placed second on the log after hammering Brighton 4-1 in their own fixture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to win the league this season under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are topping the standings with 22 points, with their nig 7-0 win over Norwich cementing their place at the summit. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Blues have lost only once this term in the domestic league, with their impressive run of form having them topping the standings with 22 points.

The West Londoners hammered helpless Norwich City 7-0 in their last outing, with the huge win cementing their place on the summit of the log.

A Mason Mount hat trick as well as strikes from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and an own goal from Max Aarons saw Chelsea secure a comfortable win.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sutton, a former Premier League striker now believes Thomas Tuchel's men have everything it takes to fend off competition from rivals to win the domestic crown for the first time since 2016.

"This is why I believe Chelsea will win the Premier League – their squad is so strong and their academy players are flourishing," Sutton said as quoted Metro UK.

"Today’s performance (against Norwich) was excellent, but last month the performances have not been there. That is a tremendous mentality to have. They have a squad ready to compete at all levels," he added.

Chelsea will be out to continue their spectacular form when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Thereafter, they will take a trip to St James Park to battle Newcastle United in a league meeting.

Ole warns Man United stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent his Man United stars a fiery warning ahead of their meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, October 24.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool meeting, the Norwegian tactician admitted his team has not been good enough lately, but insisted it is about time they pushed to bounce back to winning ways.

"We’ve lost points recently that we’re not happy with. We have to take it from here and really, really get going," Solskjaer said.

Source: Yen.com.gh