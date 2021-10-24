Video drops as Sarkodie watches Thomas Partey score his first goal for Arsenal

Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie has been spotted watching Thomas Partey play for Arsenal at the Emirates

Legendary Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie attended Arsenal game against Aston Villa on Friday night at the Emirates in London.

The multiple award winning rapper watched compatriot and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, as he scored his first goal for Arsenal in the 3-1 victory.

In a video posted on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, rapper Sarkodie was spotted at the top section of the Emirates stadium as he gave his backing to Partey.

Sarkodie and the Ghanaian footballer are known to be friends and caught up with each other during the Ghana Party at the Park in London in July.

Partey gave the rap super star his replica jersey when they met during the event, which brought several Ghanaian stars together in London.

His presence at the Emirates seems to have inspired Partey's for ever goal for the Gunners as he opened his account for the club.

The deputy Black Stars captain rose high to connect to an Emile Rowe Smith corner in the 23rd minute of the game against Villa to break the deadlock.

Right at the stroke of half time, Gabon forward Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng doubled the lead for Arsenal and after the break Rowe Smith made it 3-0.

But the visitors got a late consolation through Jacob Ramsey.

Thomas Partey has been key to Arsenal since returning from injury, as the Gunners are yet to lose a game with the Ghanaian in the team this season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian songstress Sefa watched her first ever live game after attending Arsenal's pre-season season friendly game against Chelsea on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The E-Choke hitmaker visited the Emirates to watch her new team Arsenal get beaten by Chelsea.

In photos posted by the singer on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sefa is seen in the Arsenal jersey.

