Footballers usually make monies many will just dream of during their playing career, but there has also been stories of how some end up broke after their active years.

Legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan seems to have taken a cue from such heart breaking stories as his business empire continues to flourish.

Asamoah Gyan's football career has seen have travel all over the world, from Africa, Europe to Asia to play for several clubs.

Asamoah Gyan: The genius behind a multi-dollar business empire. OURCE: Instagram/ @asamoah_gyan3

According to Daily Star, the striker's business empire is worth around £16.6million, which is approximately GHC 138,892,221.

Africa's top scorer at the World Cup has made a lot of money from the game and was one time the highest paid player in Africa.

His move from Al Ain in Dubai to Shanghai SIPG in China was one of football's most expensive transfers.

After playing from Udinese, Modena, Stade Rennais and Sunderland in Europe, he also plied his trade in Asia with Al Ain, Al Ahli, Shanghai SIPG and North East United.

Gyan's business genius saw him build several businesses from the scratch and he is practically reaping the benefits of his smart moves. Not many players have thrived in both business and football.

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the business Asamoah Gyan has built over the years.

Paradise Pac Water

Asamoah Gyan is involved in the bottled water business in Ghana. His water business is known on the market as Paradise Pac water. In recent times he has been in business with club's who use his water during and after matches.

Mama Vits Noodles

Asamoah Gyan is also into the noodles business. A very common food loved by Ghanaians. A wise decision by the footballer as Noodles offers a big market in the country. His brand is known as Mama Vits Noodles.

Real Estate

The 35-year-old also has huge investments in the real estate business. The striker owns several mammoth buildings in the country and uses some for rentals and sale.

Baby Jet Airline

Gyan is also into the transportation business. Few years ago he launched the baby jet airlines, which is mostly involved in domestic transportation.

Boxing Promotion

Although, he is made life out of football, Gyan is also a lover of boxings. The footballer has invested in several boxers in the country. His Baby Jet Promotions has been operational for years, helping boxers and organizing bouts.

Asa Band

Asamoah Gyan loves his music. Apart from playing and making music, he has a band called the Asa Band that plays at events nationwide.

Hostel management

Apart from the Real Estate business, he also provides hostel facilities for private universities in the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh