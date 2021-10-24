Real Madrid outshine Barcelona in 1st El Clasico clash at Camp Nou

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid proved superiority over Barcelona at Camp Nou in their Spanish League clash

A goal each from David Alaba and Lucas Vasquez sealed the victory for the away team after normal regulation period

Meanwhile Sergio Aguero's late goal was not enough to help them avoid outright defeat in front of their home fans

Real Madrid claim maximum points in their crucial Spanish league clash over Barcelona at Camp Nou on October 24.

The defeat further compounded the Catalans' woes who are already struggling across competitions this campaign.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti's men have now risen to the summit of the La Liga table with 20 points after nine rounds of games.

Real Madrid celebrating one of their goals against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday, October 20. Photo by Eric Alonso

David Alaba opened the scoring for the visitors in the 32nd minute with a long range curly shot into Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net.

Rodrygo claimed the assist for the goal after receiving a long pass from Vinicius Jr in a counter attacking move.

Lucas Vazquez doubled Real's lead in the 93rd minute while second half substitute Sergio Kun Aguero reduced his side deficit in the 97th minute but that is not enough to salvage at least a draw for them.

At the end of the game, Ancelotti's men went away with maximum points as they advance their quest to win the La Liga title this campaign after losing it to Atletico Madrid last term.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr was a problem for the Catalan defenders as he tormented them all through his stay in the game.

