Hearts of Oak have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League

The Ghana Premier League champions were walloped 6-1 by Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco

The Phobians now drop to the CAF Confederation Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have been booted out of the CAF Champions League after suffering a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Wydad Athletic Club.

The Phobians were battered at the Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, October 24, 2021 and will now drop to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The double winners lost the game 7-2 on aggregate and will now await their next opponent in the Africa's second tier competition.

Hearts of Oak crashed out of CAF Champions League after 6-1 mauling by WAC in Morocco. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

The Moroccans established their intentions as early as the fifth minute when Tanzanian forward Saimon HappyGod Msuva broke the deadlock.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Two minutes later, Wydad doubled their lead through midfielder Ayman El Hassouni before Achraf Dari headed home the third in the 20th minutes.

Thigs went from bad to worse for the Phobians when the Moroccans were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute, captain Yahya Gibran converted to make it 4-0 before the break.

Hearts coach Samuel Boadu made two quick changes after the break, replacing Caleb Amankwaa and William Dankyi with Salim Adams and Patrick Razak.

The substitutions did make any difference as the Rainbow club conceded the fifth after Ayoub El Amloud capitalized on a miscommunication by the Hearts backline.

Saimon Msuva added his second and his side's sixth few minutes later.

The Ghanaian champions managed to grab a consolation late in the game after Patrick Razak pulled one back.

Hearts of Oak lost the game 7-2 on aggregate, failing to make it into the group stages of the CAF Champions League and will now have to compete for a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have left the country on Thursday, October 21, 2021 for Morocco ahead of their CAF champions League game against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Ghana Premier League champions traveled to Casablanca with a goal advantage from the first leg played in Accra last Sunday.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Phobians looked poised for the work ahead.

Source: Yen