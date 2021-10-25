Mohamed Salah starred as Liverpool thrashed Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford in their Premier League outing last weekend

The Egyptian scored a hat-trick as Ole Gunnar Solakjser's men looked overwhelmed all through the meeting

United have now moved from contending for the title to battling with top four just nine games into the season

Manchester United are gradually drifting away from the Premier League title contention this campaign as they currently sit in the seventh position with 14 points after nine games.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to their greatest rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24.

Despite coming back from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in their last Champions League last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked completely overwhelmed by their visitors yesterday.

It was Naby Keita that gifted the guests the lead just five minutes into the encounter before Diogo Jota doubled their lead in the 13th minute.

Mohamed Salah then took over and scored his first ever hat-trick against United at the Theatre of Dreams with all the goals coming in the first 50 minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain at the summit of the table after nine games with 22 points and have only lost one of their first nine English topflight games so far this campaign.

They recorded seven un-replied goals in their game against Norwich City over the weekend while Liverpool and Manchester City complete the top three teams with 21 and 20 points respectively.

In the fourth and fifth position after matchday nine are West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sitting at the base of the table is Norwich who have picked just two points since they returned to the topflight in August.

Burnley and Newcastle United are also yet to win a single EPL game this season but have been able to gather four points each so far.

What Ronaldo said after Liverpool humiliation

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his Manchester United teammates were at the receiving end of a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played all 90 minutes as the plaudits went to Mohamed Salah who scored a hat-trick.

The 36-year-old scored a brilliant individual effort in the second half but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it for an offside.

