A number of Man United fans could hardly see out the rest of their encounter with Liverpool

At halftime, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges were already trailing the visitors by four goals

United's lacklustre performance saw several supporters leave the stadium at the break as they expressed their displeasure with their team's display

Hundreds of Man United fans were pictured storming out of Old Trafford at half-time during their humiliation in the hands of rivals Liverpool.

Man United supporters pictured leaving Old Trafford at half-time during their clash against Liverpool. Photo: Twitter/@utdreport.

A Mohamed Salah brace and strikes from Diogo Jota and Naby Keita in the first half had already set Liverpool on course to securing a big win over United on Sunday, October 24.

The capitulation left a number of United supporters who attended the match furious left the stadium in anger.

Photos taken outside the Theatre of Dreams showed several supporters walking out as they could not take it anymore.

According to English football stats expert OptaJoe, this was the first time Man United had lost by that scoreline in 66 years.

It was also the first time in 70 years they had trailed by four goals to nothing at the break in a league match.

It was an evening to forget for English left-back Luke Shaw who was largely to blame for three of Liverpool's goals.

The match eventually finished 5-0, with the visitors scoring only once despite United being reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute after Paul Pogba was sent off.

Be that as it may, they looked contented with the scoreline as it is now their biggest ever over the Manchester club.

United's defeat, meanwhile, saw them drop to seventh on the Premier League standings with just 14 points from nine matches.

They will be looking to make amends once again when they travel to Italy to take on Atalanta in the Champions League.

Salah makes history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has inked his name in Premier League history books after shining during his side's 5-0 win over Man United on Sunday, October 24.

Salah scored a sensational hat trick to inspire the Merseysiders to one of their biggest wins over the Red Devils.

The Egyptian is now the first opposition player to score a treble at the Theatre of Dreams, with his three goals also helping him become the highest-scoring African player in the EPL.

