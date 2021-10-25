Lingard felt the full wrath of one fan during the defeat to Liverpool, despite being on the bench

The winger could be heard telling the fan "I'm not on the pitch" as he received criticism from the stands

After the match, Lingard, who was an unused substitute, clarified that the fan wanted him to "work harder"

United succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford as Salah bagged a hat trick

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has taken to social media to clear the air on an incident involving himself and a fan on Sunday, October 24 at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard was an unused substitute during the Liverpool defeat.

The Red Devils hit a new low after they were whitewashed 5-0 by a ruthless Liverpool side on the day, with Lingard starting the game on the bench.

A hat trick from Mohammed Salah, as well as goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota saw Liverpool assert their dominance in a game traditionally expected to be thoroughly competitive, considering the history between the two sides.

Some fans decided they had seen enough as they left the stadium at halftime, while others soldiered on as they endured one of the most embarrassing nights at Old Trafford.

For some fans, they decided to pick on the players on the bench to try to get their feelings of frustration across.

In the video that has since gone viral, Lingard is seen engaging with a fan from the stands, and the winger is heard saying something to the effect of, “I’m not on the pitch”

There have since been concerns that Lingard had been subjected to abuse, but he took to social media to clarify the incident.

"It wasnt abuse!," Lingard said. "He said 'work harder' like im not already doing that day in day out! and I said 'im not even on the pitch' end of!!"

Lingard was an unused substitute during the Liverpool mauling.

Ferguson’s heartbreaking reaction

In the wake of the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford, a photo of Sir Alex Ferguson during game has gone viral.

Fergie is an icon at United, having led the side to 13 Premier League titles and current gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played part in his success.

Just after Salah struck in the 50th minute to complete his treble, Sky Sports cameras cut to a clearly disheartened Fergie who sighed in disbelief.

The legendary Scottish manager could only shake his head in disbelief as Liverpool sealed a famous win at Man United.

The reaction came only moments after Fergie was filmed heading inside in disbelief when the full-time whistle blew.

Source: Yen.com.gh