The Black Queens of Ghana have failed to qualify for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations

The beat beat Nigeria 1-0 in Accra but it was not enough to earn them qualification

Ghana lost 2-1 on aggregate after the two legged game

The female senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Queens will not be at next year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations after failing to beat Nigeria.

The Black Queens needed three unanswered goals to earn qualification to the tournament in Morocco next year, but managed to score only one in the slim win in Accra on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter by Dada Oliseh, sighted by YEN.com.gh, players of the Black Queens were heartbroken by the result, knowing they will have to wait for another two years to try again.

The Black Queens lost the first leg of their qualifier against Nigeria 2-0 in Lagos, and they had to beat the Super Falcons 3-0 to qualify for the event.

The team started brightly, dominating possession and creating chances but failed to take them. Nigeria defended resolutely as both sides went into the break without a goal.

However, after the break, Ghana broke the deadlock after striker Princella Adubea slotted home just three minutes at the start of the second half.

The team continued to push for a second, which would tie the game at 2-2, but after waves and waves of attack, the Queens could not find the net.

There was a bit of controversy after defender Portia Boakye was red carded in the 64th minute.

Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala had a confrontation with some Ghanaian players, stalling the game for some minutes.

The Black Queens will have to wait after next year's Africa Women Cup of Nations to try their luck again.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the senior national female team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have been beaten by the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier.

The nine-times African champions proved too strong for their West African rivals as two first half goals from Uche Kanu gave Nigeria the advantage.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Uche Kanu is seen celebrating her goals against the Black Queens at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos.

