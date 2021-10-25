Teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has joined Dreams FC

The 17-year-old has joined the Ghana Premier League side on a season long loan

Fatawu Issahaku moves to Dreams FC from Steadfast FC

Ghanaian teen sensation, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has joined Premier League side Dreams FC ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 17-year-old joined the Dawu-based club on a season long loan from Division One League side Steadfast FC.

Dreams FC confirmed the arrival of the talented winger on their official website, as the winger starts a new adventure in his fast rising career.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: AFCON U20 MVP joins Dreams FC ahead of new season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"Dreams Football Club has secured the signature of young football sensation, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on a loan deal. The best African youth footballer shot to the limelight after taking the African youth tournament in Mauritania by storm in 2020 and winning with the Black Satellites," wrote the club.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku came into the limelight after an excellent Africa U-20 Cup of Nations early this year, where he helped the Black Satellites win the competition.

The then 16-year-old was also adjudged Most Valuable Player at the tournament following his incredible display.

He also played a key role in Steadfast FC's campaign in the Division One and was linked with moves to abroad.

The highly rated youngster was reported to have signed for Liverpool but it emerged the contract fell through due to a last minute hitch.

Despite the failed move, the youngster earned a call up to the national team, where he has been ever-present in the call ups since March this year.

He made his long awaited debut in the match against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast, when Ghana won the World Cup qualifier against the Warriors 3-1.

The move to Dreams FC is expected to give him the exposure he needs at the topflight.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, newly appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named five locally based players in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer included goalkeepers Richard Atta and Dan Lad Ibrahim as well as defenders, Philemon Baffour and Ismail Ganiyu, and U-20 star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to the team for the double header.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five domestic players and how they fit into Milovan Rajevac's team.

Source: Yen