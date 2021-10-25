Paul Scholes has advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not to play Paul Pogba in his team again after making no impact in 15 minutes

The 28-year-old lost possession that led to the Reds fifth goal and was later shown a straight red card for a tackle on Naby Keita

Manchester United dropped to seventh on the Premier League table after losing 5-0 to their biggest English rival Liverpool at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes has stated that Paul Pogba should not play for Manchester United again after adding to the club's problems when he came in as a substitute during the loss to Liverpool, The Sun, Metro.

The Red Devils legend believes that the two key incidents that made United concede a fifth goal and Pogba's sending off are totally unacceptable.

Paul Scholes has stated that Paul Pogba should never play for Man United again. Photo by Michael Regan and Mathew Peters

Pogba's negative contribution to United in the second half

The French midfielder who was kept on the bench in the first half came in for Mason Greenwood at the start of the second period.

Five minutes later, the 28-year-old then lost possession in the midfield as Jordan Henderson provided a brilliant assist for Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's fifth goal.

To make matter worse, Pogba was sent off on hour mark for a dangerous tackle on baby Keita who was stretchered off in the process.

What Scholes said

And Scholes claims it was time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep him permanently on the bench following his negative contribution to the team.

He said:

“Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability about it, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away.

He probably will play [again] won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t.

“He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he’s done today.”

