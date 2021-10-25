Majeed Ashimeru has scored his first goal for Anderlecht in Belgium

The Black Stars player scored as Anderlecht thumped Beerschot

Ashimeru joined the Purple and Whites in the summer transfer window

Ghanaian midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, has netted his first goal for Belgium giants Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League as they defeated Beerschot on Sunday.

The 24-year-old sealed victory for the Purple and Whites in their 4-2 victory at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, and excited Ashimeru is seen celebrating his goal with his teammates.

The Ghana international came on as a second half substitute and needed only three minutes to register his name on the score sheet.

The hosts, Anderlecht, had to wait until the stroke of half time to break the deadlock when Sergio Gomez scored from the spot.

Lawrence Shankand then scored an own goal in the 54th minute to give Anderlecht a two goal lead, but redeemed himself two minutes later when he pulled one back for Beerschot.

Ivorian forward Christian Kouame restored Anderlecht's two goal lead with a third in the 69th minute before Majeed Ashimeru made it four in the 78th minute.

Beerschot pulled one back in the 81st minute but could not match the strength of their opponents.

"I’m very elated to have registered my first goal of the season. Thanks to my colleagues and the fans for the continuous support!! Important 3points today," wrote Ashimeru on Twitter.

Majeed Ashimeru has made 12 appearances for the club in the Belgium Pro League this season.

Anderlecht sit sixth on the table and are five points adrift of leaders Union Saint Gilloise.

