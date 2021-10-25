Arsene Wenger seems to have identified the challenge Manchester United are having with Cristiano Ronaldo who returned this summer

The Red Devils have been poor in recent times and it reached a new height on Sunday when they lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool

Although Arsene Wenger insists that Ronaldo’s return is not a mistake, the ex-manager claims the striker has upset the balance of the squad

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has disclosed that 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has upset the balance of Manchester United squad since his arrival, Metro reports.

The Portuguese sensation returned to the Old Trafford club on deadline day during the Summer Transfer Window for a fee of around £12million after three seasons with Juventus.

He has so far scored six goals in his first nine appearances upon rejoining the Red Devils, but United have been poor in recent times as it took a new height after they suffered a 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Arsenw Wenger not impressed with Ronaldo's return to Man Utd. Photo: Johnny Fidelin

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently under fire as they are set to take on Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Wenger admitted that it was not a mistake that the club re-signed Ronaldo, he however stated that the former Real Madrid forward has upset the balance of the squad. He said via Metro 301:

“I wouldn’t say it was a mistake but certainly some emotional impact was in there because he has been a fantastic player.

“No, I believe Ronaldo can still score you the goals you need. Can he repeat every three games, very high intensity games? That’s certainly less the case today but let’s not forget he was the hero three days ago.

“When you buy a player like that, the secret is the balance of the team. To play Ronaldo, he can win you games, but you need to create the balance around him.”

Ronaldo reacts to shocking home defeat

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his Manchester United teammates were at the receiving end of a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old scored a brilliant individual effort in the second half but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it for an offside.

Ronaldo made a motivational post on his Instagram handle apologizing to fans and urged his teammates to move on from the embarrassing defeat.

Salah makes Premier League history books

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wrote his name in Premier League history books after shining during his side's 5-0 win over Man United on Sunday, October 24.

The Egyptian struck three times to fire Jurgen Klopp's men to victory, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the verge of being sacked.

According to the Premier League, the former Roma star is now the first player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Additionally, the forward has now become the highest-scoring African player in the history of the EPL. The three goals took his tally to 107, the most by any African footballer in the league.

