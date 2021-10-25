Ghana striker Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St Pauli as they beat Hansa Rostock

The Black Stars forward netted his third goal of the season in the Bundesliga on Sunday

The win keeps St Pauli top of the Bundesliga II table as they chase promotion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Stars forward, Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St Pauli on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as they thrashed Hansa Rostock 4-0 in the Bundesliga II.

The 25-year-old was in devastating form for the Boys in Brown and netted his side's second in the big win over the weekend.

In photos posted on Twitter by St Pauli, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi-Kyereh is seen celebrating with his teammates.

Ghana forward Daniel Kyereh scores in St Pauli's thrashing of Hansa Rostock in Germany. SOURCE: Twitter/ @fcstpauli_EN

Source: Twitter

The win keeps St Pauli top of the table, extending their home winning streak to six matches as they continue their push for topflight promotion.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Australian forward and Kyereh's strike partner, Jackson Irvine opened the scoring after 12 minutes following a brilliant play by the hosts.

Six minutes later, Daniel Kyereh doubled the lead for the home side as St Pauli kept the result at 2-0 before half time.

St Pauli's top scorer in the ongoing campaign, Guido Burgstaller then extended the lead after the break with a fine finish.

Simon Makienok completed the scoring with a 78th minute strike.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has now netted three times this season, and provided eight assists in eleven Bundesliga II games.

St Pauli manager Timo Schultz praised the Ghanaian and his teammates following their run of form in the league.

"The atmosphere was great, the course of the game did the rest. But I stick to the fact that I would have been happy if there had been guest fans. I hope that at some point we will get back to where both home and guest fans are there and, if possible, at full capacity. But it still has to be safe. That should continue to be paramount," said Schultz to the club's website.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars forward, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, is yet to make an impression with the Ghana national team, but his sense of fashion is absolutely top notch.

The Saint Pauli striker received his first call up to the Black Stars a week ago and played as Ghana defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in Cape Coast.

In photos posted on the player's Instagram page, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is a drip lord, as he stuns in glamorous photos.

Source: Yen