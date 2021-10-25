Ole Solskjaer posed for photos with Manchester United fans after their big defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah was very impressive scoring hat-trick for the Anfield landlords against Manchester United

Solskjaer is now under serious pressure to keep his job at Manchester United following the defeat to Liverpool

Ole Solskjaer still took the time at Old Trafford to take picture with some Manchester United fans after his wards' embarrassing 5-0 defeat in the Premier League against Liverpool.

One would have thought that the Norwegian manager would walk straight to his car after the game, but he still attended to some Manchester United fans who wanted to take pictures with him according to the report on Sportbible and Gimesport.

Sunday evening was a bad day in the office for Ole Solskjaer as Manchester United coach as his wards were taught a good football lesson by Jurgen Klopp and his men.

Man United manager Ole Solskjaer speaking to the press. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall

Source: Getty Images

Coming back to beat Atalanta in their last game before facing Liverpool, Manchester United fans were expecting a good result from their players against the Reds, but they disappointed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were not allowed to play their game by Liverpool players who were everywhere on the pitch.

Who are the scorers for Liverpool?

Naby Keita scored the first goal for Liverpool in the 5th minute, Diogo Jota added the second goal in the 13th minute before Mohamed Salah added two more going into the dressing room.

The Egypt international scored his third goal in the 50th minute as Liverpool went on to win the Premier League tie.

Man United Embarrassing 5–0 Defeat to Liverpool Leaves DJ Cuppy in Tatters As She Wastes Nigerian Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy was on Sunday night, October 24, left heartbroken and was also forced to waste her dinner following Manchester United's embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp and his wards were merciless against Manchester United at Old Trafford as Mohamed Salah scored three goals in what was a perfect win for Liverpool.

It was from the start of the Premier League encounter that football fans were of the views that Liverpool would win the game considering their brilliant attacking style of play.

According to the photo DJ Cuppy posted on her page, the Nigerian singer was disappointed and was unable to eat following the defeat.

Source: Yen.com.gh