Ghana captain Andre Ayew says he wants to win more trophies with Al Sadd

The 31-year-old won his first trophy with the Qatari giants last week

Ayew featured as Al Sadd beat Al Rayyan to win the Emir Cup

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, says he wants to win more trophies at Al Sadd after helping his club to the Emir Cup success with a victory over Al Rayyan.

The Wolves defeated their rivals 5-4 on penalties to win the first title of the season on Friday, October 22, 2021.

In an interview with Bein Sports after the game, the former Marseille player who is delighted to win his maiden trophy expressed his desire to win more.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable, today was a great game, the fans, the stadium was full. You know it's a tough one, the classico, I'm very proud and happy to have won my first trophy here and now I hope there are many more to come," he said after the game.

Andre Ayew played 80 minutes of the game as the match ended 1-1 in full time before it had to be settled on penalties.

Algerian forward Yacine Brahimi had opened the scoring for Al Rayyan just before half time but former Arsenal and Villareal attacker Santi Carzola leveled after the break.

Jung Woo-Young netted the winning penalty for Al Sadd after Shojae Khalilzadeh had missed for Al Rayyan.

Andre Ayew has been in exceptional form since joining the Qatari club, having scored five in eight appearances for the club.

He is third on the top scorer's chart in the Qatari Stars League.

