Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken after Thomas Partey netted his first goal for the club

The Spaniard says the Ghanaian midfielder has been chasing that goal for a ling time

Thomas Partey scored his first goal for the Gunners in the 3-1 win against Aston Villa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is full of praise for his Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, after the player scored his maiden goal for the club in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars player netted his first goal for the club on Friday, October 22, 2021 as Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at the Emirates.

In an interview after the game on the Arsenal.com, the former Manchester City player was happy for the ex-Atletico Madrid man.

He has been chasing it for long - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacts to Partey's first goal. SOURCE: Instagram/ @thomaspartey5

Source: Twitter

"Yes because he’s be chasing it for a long time, and he could have scored another two to be fair. I’m very happy for him, I think he enjoyed that moment in front of our supporters and I’m happy for him," Arteta said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Thomas Partey broke the deadlock in a highly entertaining encounter at the Emirates, after rising above the Aston Villa defenders to connect from Emile Rowe Smith's corner.

The Gunners doubled their lead before the break through captain Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng on the stroke of half time.

After the break, Emile Rowe Smith put the game beyond Villa with Arsenal's third.

Jacob Ramsey pulled one back for Aston Villa to set up a dramatic finale, but Arsenal were very organised defensively.

Arsenal have been unbeaten since the return of Thomas Partey from injury, having lost the first three game without the Ghanaian.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has netted his maiden Arsenal goal in the English Premier League as the Gunners defeated Aston Villa on Friday night.

The 28-year-old rose above the Villa defenders to meet an Emile Rowe Smith corner with his head and give Arsenal the lead after 23 minutes.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, an ecstatic in seen celebrating his first goal with a jump and a fist in the air.

Source: Yen