Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be shown the exit doors after his Man United was hammered 5-0 by Liverpool over the weekend

Sources say that the club's chiefs might be considering relieving him of his duties due to poor run of results so far

The Red Devils are currently sitting seventh on the EPL table after nine rounds of games so far this campaign

Manchester United are reportedly deliberating on whether to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or not after their disturbing 5-0 humiliation at Old Trafford over the weekend.

The Red Devils were demolished by a Mohamed Salah-inspired Liverpool in their Premier League encounter on October 24

Jurgen Klopp's men got the game to a bright start after Naby Keita grabbed the opener just five minutes into the meeting and Diogo Jota doubled their lead eight minutes later.

Salah then took the baton and scored three successive goals to wrap the victory for the Merseyside outfit.

Sport Bible quoting Manchester Evening News however reports that the club's hierarchy is considering letting the 48-yego ar-old before Saturday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The publication added that United are yet to comment since their defeat to Liverpool yesterday as they have lost five of their last nine games and are without a domestic victory in their last four.

Solskjaer bagged a new contract in the summer after helping the Red Devils finish second on the log last season while they reached the Europa League final.

But despite the arrival of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the club is yet to improve it's game as they currently sit seventh on the log.

Arsene Wenger reveals what Man United must do after Liverpool defeat

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsene Wenger claims all is not over for Manchester United yet unless they refuse to pick themselves up after their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on October 24.

It was a Mohamed Salah show as the Egyptian found the back of the net three times while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota completed the routing.

The demoralizing loss saw the Red Devils drop to seventh on the log with 14 points, eight off league leaders Chelsea who have 22 after nine rounds of matches.

