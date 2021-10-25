Manchester United players played like kids against Liverpool insisted David De Gea after the game

The Merseyside outfit ran off with maximum points after demolishing their bitter rivals 5-0 in front of their fans

United are now seventh on the log and this defeat puts a huge dent on their Premier League title contention

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea was forced to leak five goals when Manchester United hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford over the weekend.

The Red Devils fell like a pack of cards in front of their home fans as they allowed the visitors take control of the game from start to finish.

Naby Keita grabbed the opener in the fifth minute and Diogo Jota doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Mohamed Salah then went home with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick as he further compounded the home team's issues.

After the match, the Spaniard could on describe their performance with a few words according to UK Mirror.

What David De Gea said

"We play like kids."

De Gea was later spotted on Instagram admitting that their performance was below standard, adding that they must do more for the fans.

"I feel the pain of our supporters, you give the team everything and we must do the same. I love this club and we will not accept this performance."

Meanwhile, despite starting the season on a high, Ole Gunnar Solakjser and his players are now seventh on the Premier League log with 14 points after nine rounds of top-flight games.

Their next outing will now be against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sir Alex Ferguson disappointed at Man United's defeat

