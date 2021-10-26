Donny Van de Beek was caught on camera training alone at the Theatre of Dreams shortly after their 5-0 thrashing from Liverpool

The Dutch midfielder who has been a regular on the bench was maintaining his fitness level despite not being fielded in the game

The 24-year-old has only played six minutes of Premier League football as well as an appearance in the Champions League and the EFL Cup

Donny Van de Beek was spotted going the paces on the pitch after Manchester United were outclassed by Liverpool in a Premier League fixture, The Sun.

The Netherlands international has not been a regular at the club since making a £35million move from Ajax in the past summer.

Donny Van de Beek trains alone at Old Trafford shortly after United's humiliating loss to Liverpool. Photo by Mathew Peters

Van de Beek's training session

As usual, the 24-year-old has been an unused substitute during the Reds 5-0 thrashing of United and the Dutchman seemed to be concerned about his fitness.

He took time alone on the pitch to train as he was accompanied by one of the Red Devils fitness coaches.

The midfielder who refused a loan switch to Everton in the summer has been left on the bench for the eighth time this season.

Van de Beek's season under Solskjaer so far

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had selection headache in the midfield with the likes of Paul Pogba being dropped to the bench against Liverpool and their Champions League win over Atalanta.

Van de Beek has only enjoyed six minutes of Premier League football this season and was subbed at half-time during the 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Dutch star also played in United's EFL Cup loss to West Ham at Old Trafford where most of the first-team players were rested for the fixture.

