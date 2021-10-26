Roy Keane believes Manchester United stars want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked as manager of the club

The Red Devils were condemned to their third defeat of the season following e 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool

It is understood that former Inter Miland and Real Madrid Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have been contacted to replace Solskjaer

Roy Keane's prediction about players are trying to get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked after Man United were defeated by 6-1 by Tottenham last season is looking like it is coming to pass with the latest turn of events, Sport Bible.

The Red Devils were humiliated by Liverpool by 5-0 at Old Trafford and Keane's prediction has been echoed by a United fan.

Keane's prediction

Keane's previous comments said:

“I've been saying it for the last 12 months, year and a half.

“Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful. You all have bad days in football, but some of the players were a disgrace to the Man United badge.

“There are too many bluffers, and ultimately these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there, they threw the previous manager under the bus, and they will do the same to Ole.”

Jose Mourinho was sacked shortly after the loss to Liverpool back in 2018 where Solskjaer was employed as caretaker manager.

The Norwegian gaffer signed a permanent deal in 2019 as is yet to live up to expectations as the club remain trophyless in the past few years.

The news all the place is that United are considering sacking Solskjaer after enduring a difficult start to the new campaign.

United have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and dropped to seventh on the Premier League table after suffering three losses in nine matches.

Man United fan's comments

And in response to Keane's comments last year, a fan now believes the Irishman has been right all along.

The fan posted on Twitter:

"So Roy Keane was right all along."

Mayorkun's reaction to Man United's loss to Liverpool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Man United fans around the world are the saddest people on earth after they were thrashed by Liverpool by 5-0 in front of their home fans.

One of the unhappy people is Nigerian music artist Maryorkun after witnessing the loss at Old Trafford.

Mayorkun's fellow music colleague Burna Boy and Davido have visited the Theatre of Dreams this season and United were still in top form.

