Former Ghana international, Sulley Aliu Muntari, has been spotted training with Ebusua Dwarfs' Japanese striker Jindo Morishita.

The former Portsmouth and Inter Milan star is yet to announce his retirement from the game despite being inactive for three years.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 37-year-old shared a moment with Morishita, who is preparing for the new season.

Sulley Muntari, before the start of the 2020/21 season was reportedly close to joining Hearts of Oak, after training for months with the Ghanaian champions.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star last played for Spanish lower tier side Albacete, following an illustrious career in Europe.

Muntari was part of Jose Mourinho's treble winning team at Inter Milan, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Coppa Italia and Scudetto in the 2010 season.

He was also a member of the Portsmouth team that shocked Manchester United in the semi final of the FA Cup, enroute to winning the competition.

The midfield dynamo played 84 times for Ghana and scored twenty goals for the Black Stars. He played at all three FIFA World Cups that the Black Stars appeared at.

He scored Ghana's goal in the famous quarter final game against Uruguay in South Africa 2010.

Meanwhile, Jindo Morishita recently extended his stay with relegated Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Japanese player will feature for the club in the Division One this season, with the hopes of helping them return to the topflight.

Source: Yen.com.gh